Carol Vorderman breaks down in tears during Princess of Wales cancer phone-in

Carol Vorderman broke down in tears as she listened to a man’s heartbreaking phone call after his partner died from cancer.

The man, named Harvey, recalled how his partner died from cancer during an LBC phone-in on Sunday (24 March). Listeners were able to speak of their own experiences of the disease to raise awareness after the Princess of Wales revealed her own cancer diagnosis.

Visibly emotional and with tears in her eyes, the presenter said: “I am so sorry for you, to grieve for someone shows the amount of love that was there. Thanks for telling us about your wonderful, Brenda.”