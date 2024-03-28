Netflix drama The Crown is not to blame for the recent conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, Sir Jonathan Pryce has said.

The actor, who plays Prince Phillip in the royal drama, was asked if the show “distorts people’s view of the monarchy and contributes to conspiracy theories” when he appeared on Andrew Marr’s LBC programme on Wednesday (27 March).

Sir Jonathan said: “It did nothing but enhance the image of the royal family. It made them an entirely sympathetic family with the problems we all have.”