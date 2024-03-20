Ed Davey calls for criminal investigation into Princess Kate medical records breach

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a criminal investigation into a medical records breach at the private clinic where the Princess of Wales stayed.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the London Clinic in central London in January, according to The Mirror. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (20 March), Sir Ed said:” It is really important and anyone who tries to breach that should face the full force of the law.

“There needs to be a full investigation about who tried to access those records.”