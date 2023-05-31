A trans rights protester was removed by police after they glued themselves to the floor during Kathleen Stock’s Oxford Union

Professor Stock was invited to the Union, a private members club independent of the university and student union, a move that was opposed by LGBT+ rights activists on campus.

In 2021, the writer, 51, left her position at the University of Sussex after the publication of her book Material Girls, in which she outlined views perceived by some as trans-exclusionary, drew an angry reaction from students.

Footage shows police approaching Riz Possnett as they sat on the floor in protest against Professor Stock’s appearance.

