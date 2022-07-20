Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson a ‘complete bulls******’ on The Rest is Politics

Keir Starmer called Boris Johnson a “complete bulls******” during a recent appearance on The Rest is Politics podcast.

Speaking to hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, the Labour leader said the outgoing prime minister’s behaviour during the party gate scandal “struck” him.

“I think that he is a complete bulls****** and I think he’s been found out,” Starmer said.

“It wasn’t just that he did things which broke the rules... he then took the piss out of the public with his ridiculous defences afterwards,” Starmer said.

