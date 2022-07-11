Starmer says Tory candidates are 'behaving as if they've just arrived from the moon'

Candidates standing to be leader of the Conservative party and prime minister are "behaving as if they have just arrived from the moon," Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking to Cathy Newman on Channel 4 News, Sir Keir suggested that the candidates are forgetting which party has been in power for the last 12 years when talking about the state of the country.

"The change we need is not a change of leadership at the top of the Tory party, we need a general election," the Labour leader said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.