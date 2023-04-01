Keir Starmer urges government to ‘get a grip’ on delays at Dover

Labour’s Keir Starmer urged the government to “get a grip” on the situation at Dover as coach traffic faced “significant delays” that could last up to 16 hours.

Thousands of travellers were queuing at the port as the Easter getaway begins, after a critical incident was declared overnight on Friday.

Operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls as partly responsible.

Later on Saturday morning, a spokesperson said that queues were easing.

