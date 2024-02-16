Starmer on how he’s trying to be more ‘appealing’ ahead of general election

Sir Keir Starmer was asked how he’s trying to be “more appealing” to voters ahead of a general election this year.

The Labour leader spoke to BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, 16 February, after the party won two by-elections the day before.

“I’m working on how to be the best leader I can be of the Labour Party in very difficult circumstances,” he said, referencing the 2019 election as Labour’s worst defeat since 1935 (he mistakenly says 2035).

“The progress we’ve made from the worst result since 1935, to being now credible contenders, and that’s all we are, for the 2024 election.”