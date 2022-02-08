House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has condemned the "disgraceful behaviour" of a mob that surrounded Keir Starmer on Monday.

The Labour Leader was bundled into a police car as he was confronted by protestors as he walked from Scotland Yard to Parliament.

Mr Hoyle also warned that "words have consequences", calling back to Boris Johnson's Jimmy Savile slur that some have suggested led to the intimidation Mr Starmer faced yesterday.

"Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of the fact," he said.

