Keir Starmer opens up on ‘biggest concern’ if he becomes prime minister

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has opened up about his biggest concern, should he become prime minister.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Mr Starmer said: “My only concern is about my family. I have always been concerned about them.

“I have a wife who has her own life and I need to ensure that she can live her own life in the way that she wants. I have got two children, I have got a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. My biggest concern is how do I protect them as we go into this.”