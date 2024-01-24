Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain under the Tories is the "longest episode of EastEnders ever."

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 24 January, the Labour leader said: "Safely ensconced in Westminster they get down to the real business of fighting each other to death. The country forced to endure their division and chaos, the longest episode of Eastenders ever put to film."

It comes as the Conservatives faced more party infighting this week with a senior Tory calling for Rishi Sunak's resignation.