Keir Starmer has branded Rishi Sunak of being "hopelessly weak" for not sacking Nadhim Zahawi in light of tax scandal.

"We all know why the prime minister was reluctant to ask his party chair questions about family finances and tax avoidance," he said.

However, he added, the prime minister's "failure" to act in light of Zahawi's tax issues reveals that he is "weak" and "overwhelmed."

The embattled Tory chair addressed his tax situation in a statement, where confirmed said he paid a fine to settle a tax dispute with HMRC.

