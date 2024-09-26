Kemi Badenoch explains why she feels ‘sympathy’ for Labour MPs

Kemi Badenoch has suggested she feels sympathy for Labour MPs because they “had no idea what they were getting themselves into”.

During an appearance on LBC, the Conservative leadership hopeful discussed the stark difference between being in opposition and being in government.

“We’re not in charge anymore, we lost the election, but we understand what it is like,” Ms Badenoch explained.

“Sometimes I actually feel very sympathetic for Labour MPs and ministers, because they had no idea what they were getting themselves into and you can see they’re making a horlicks of so much.”

Ms Badenoch went on to suggest she would be a strong communicator if elected as the new Tory leader.