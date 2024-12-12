Man riding mule tased and arrested by Kentucky police

An allegedly intoxicated man riding a mule was tased by Kentucky police after fleeing arrest.

The incident began in the afternoon of Monday, December 9 2024, after the Murray Police Department received a report that a man who appeared to be drunk was riding a mule on the road. Jonathan Mason, 39, reportedly tried to flee on the animal, but was eventually caught and apprehended by officers. Mason was previously arrested on Saturday for a very similar situation. He had allegedly ridden the mule to a local alcohol establishment on the night of December 7, and was seen whipping the animal. Mason faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty.