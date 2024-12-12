Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:29
Man riding mule tased and arrested by Kentucky police
An allegedly intoxicated man riding a mule was tased by Kentucky police after fleeing arrest.
The incident began in the afternoon of Monday, December 9 2024, after the Murray Police Department received a report that a man who appeared to be drunk was riding a mule on the road. Jonathan Mason, 39, reportedly tried to flee on the animal, but was eventually caught and apprehended by officers. Mason was previously arrested on Saturday for a very similar situation. He had allegedly ridden the mule to a local alcohol establishment on the night of December 7, and was seen whipping the animal. Mason faces multiple charges, including animal cruelty.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:44
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas
06:46
Pool champion’s fight for inclusion in sport
05:32
The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
01:44
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:11
Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka
00:59
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup
01:32
Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph
00:46
Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:44
The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas
01:50
Cillian Murphy ‘returns’ in first 28 Years Later trailer
03:12
Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick in Ana de Armas Ballerina spin-off
00:15