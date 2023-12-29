New footage shows Kentucky police officers throwing drinks at pedestrians

Footage has emerged of two Kentucky police officers throwing drinks at unsuspecting pedestrians.

The two officers, identified as Curtis Flynn, 40, and Bryan Wilson, 36, recorded themselves throwing slushies out the window and shared the video with fellow officers.

The acts took place over 11 months between 2018 and 2019, but the footage was only obtained by The Courier Journal on 20 December after a Freedom of Information Act request to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In one video a woman can be seen walking to the officers asking for change, to which they respond: “How about a drink?” before throwing their drink at her.

Flynn was sentenced to three months in prison, while Wilson was given 30 months in prison for his charges.