Drone footage shows neighbourhood flattened as Kentucky tornado kills 19

Drone footage shows the scene of devastation left after a deadly tornado destroyed a neighbourhood in Kentucky.

Aerial footage shows scores of houses in the city of London, Laurel County, completely flattened by the storm, which swept through the state on Sunday (18 May), killing at least 19.

Cars were turned over, power lines downed, and a nearby airport destroyed, with officials describing the incident as a ‘mass casualty event’.

At least seven more people were killed in the neighbouring state of Missouri as tornadoes tore through the midwest and southern US.