Key moments from the 2022 local elections

The results of the 2022 local elections saw Conservatives losing almost 500 council seats amid public anger over Partygate and the cost of living.

While Labour took control of three councils in London and recovered ground in Scotland and Wales, the party struggled to make a similar impact in other parts of England – taking around 140 seats in total.

Liberal Democrats made significant gains, winning more than 220 council seats. The SNP gained another 20 seats, while the Greens enjoyed a successful election – picking up over 75 seats.