Kier Starmer says Tories ‘lost any real sense of purpose’ in BBC debate

Sir Keir Starmer said the latest leadership debate demonstrates that the Tories have "lost any real sense of purpose."

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said: "I see Rishi Sunak, who was running the economy until just a few weeks ago, acting as if he's just come down from the moon and realised how bad everything is."

"Then you've got Liz Truss, who's voted for 15 tax rises, now in this sort of, graduate of fantasy of economics, where she's making promises without telling us how she's going to fund them."

