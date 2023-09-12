Moment Kilauea lava bursts through volcano’s crater captured on camera

This is the moment lava bursts through the crater of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii.

The incredible footage was captured on a camera. The webcam captures the start of the eruption at the summit of the Kilauea volcano that began at 3.13pm on September 10.

This video shows a lava fountain bursting from a degassing area.

The eruption began on Sunday after almost two months of calm on one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

The volcano erupted for several weeks in June, but did not threaten communities or structures.

In 2018, a Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.