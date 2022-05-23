Kim Jong-un appears emotional at funeral of North Korean military official

Kim Jong-un attended the funeral of a top North Korean official on Sunday.

State media photos show a bare-faced Kim carrying the coffin of Hyon Chol Hae, a Korean People’s Army marshal who reportedly played a crucial role in grooming him as the country’s leader.

He appeared emotional as he used his bare hands to sprinkle earth over the casket.

Other footage also showed soldiers in olive-green uniforms saluting while other officials stood at attention.

The funeral came as North Korea maintained the much-disputed claim that its suspected coronavirus outbreak is subsiding.

