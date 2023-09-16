Kim Jong-un shakes hands with Russian defence minister on visit to military site

Kim Jong-un shook hands with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu as he visited an airbase in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok on Saturday, 16 September, where he was shown nuclear-capable bombers.

The North Korean leader's trip that has sparked Western concerns about an arms alliance between the two countries.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Kim inspected the Tu-160 and the Tu-95 strategic bombers and the Tu-22 long-range bomber from the Russian military’s nuclear-capable bomber force - all three have been used in Ukraine.