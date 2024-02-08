King doing ‘extremely well’ under circumstances, says Queen Camilla

The Queen has said that King Charles is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis.

Queen Camilla was at her first royal engagement since the diagnosis while meeting charities at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday, 8 February.

“He is doing extremely well under the circumstances. We are very touched by all of the letters and messages,” the Queen said in response to a critical care paramedic who wished them well.

Charles has been recovering at Sandringham following his diagnosis, which was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday.