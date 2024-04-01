King Charles makes joke about Queen Camilla on Windsor Easter walk-about

King Charles made a joke about his wife Queen Camilla during his Windsor Easter walk-about on Sunday (31 March).

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in January and is currently undergoing treatment, met members of the public following the annual Easter service.

A woman in the crowd told him: “Your Majesty, Camilla is 17 now, my King Charle’s Spaniel.”

Charles then joked: “I would get a new one as well.”

The King’s appearance on Sunday seemingly reassured the public following the royal family’s double cancer scare.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her own diagnosis just over a week ago, did not attend.