Queen visits King Charles in hospital for third time following prostate procedure

The Queen visited the King in hospital for the third time since he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla arrived at The London Clinic in central London by car just before midday on Sunday, 28 January.

Charles, 75, was admitted on Friday and visited the Princess of Wales, who is at the same hospital recovering from a successful abdominal surgery.

It’s not known how long the monarch will stay at the hospital, but Camilla told people inside The London Clinic that the King was “doing well” after the procedure on Friday.