Protesters cover King Charles’s official portrait with Wallace and Gromit character

Protesters covered King Charles III’s official portrait with an image of Wallace from Wallace and Gromit on Tuesday, 11 June.

Animal Rising said two supporters entered the Philip Mould gallery in London and proceeded to affix posters onto the painting.

An image of Wallace was placed over Charles’s face, accompanied by a speech bubble reading “No cheese Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”

The group said the action was staged to bring “attention to Animal Rising’s damning investigation of 45 RSPCA Assured farms, described as ‘indefensible’ by Chris Packham and ‘effectively fraud’ by crown court judge Ayesha Smart”.