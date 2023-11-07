Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother became emotional after discussing new laws to ensure criminals attend their sentencing hearings which were included in the King's Speech on Tuesday (7 November).

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life after he shot and killed Cheryl Korbel's nine-year-old daughter at her home in Liverpool, on 22 August 2022.

He refused to come up to the dock when he was sentenced.

Ms Korbel told Good Morning Britain the "silence" is the hardest part of her life since her daughter was killed and praised the proposed law change as "a very important step forward."