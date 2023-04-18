‘Too little too late’ for plans to ban more machetes and zombie knives, says Labour

Labour has branded efforts to ban more machetes and zombie knives in England and Wales and impose tougher jail sentences as “too little too late.”

Under the latest proposals, those who buy or sell machetes and zombie knives could face up to two years in jail.

Shadow Home Office minister Sarah Jones confirmed that Labour supports measures to ban the weapons, but called plans a “smokescreen to distract from [Tories’] appalling record.”

