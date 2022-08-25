Kobe Bryant death: Widow Vanessa awarded $16M in damages over shared crash photos

The widow of Kobe Bryant has been awarded $16 million in damages over released photographs showing the NBA star’s body after a fatal helicopter crash.

A federal jury found that Los Angeles County must pay Vanessa Bryant the sum in compensation for emotional distress caused by emergency services workers sharing pictures of her deceased husband’s body.

The images were mostly shared between employees of the Los Angeles sheriff and fire departments

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the crash in January of 2020.

