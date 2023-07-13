Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament after minister throws water at prime minister

A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition politician spilt water on prime minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the north of the country.

Some Kosovo opposition parties have criticised Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies.

Unrest in the north has intensified more recently since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo after April elections that the Serbs boycotted demanding implementation of a decade-old deal for more autonomy. Ethnic Albanians make up 90% of Kosovo‘s population, while Serbs account for about 5%.