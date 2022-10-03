Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted that it "probably wasn't the best day" to attend a champagne party with Conservative donors hours after his mini-budget announcement sent markets into turmoil.

The chancellor attended a drinks reception where hedge fund managers were present.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Mr Kwarteng said that he spent a "quarter of an hour... or maybe a bit longer" at the event, which was something he "had to do."

"It was something I signed up to do... with hindsight it probably wasn't the best day to go," Mr Kwarteng added.

