Police issue direct plea to triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford to call 999

Police have issued a direct appeal to Kyle Clifford, a man they are searching for in connection with a triple murder in Hertfordshire.

Three women aged 25, 28, and 61, were found fatally injured in a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just after 7pm on Tuesday, 9 July.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson from Hertfordshire Police told reporters the murders are believed to be “targeted” and warned the public not to approach the suspect from Enfield, north London, who “may be in possession of a crossbow”.

Appealing directly to Clifford, he added: “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”