Fire officials in La Palma have been giving locals and inside look from on-the-ground of the wildfires spreading across the island, as they attempt to get things under control.

The EIRIF reveal in the clip that they have put perimeters in place to control the blaze, which has seen over 4,200 people evacuated from their homes.

“People come first, then the houses, and then [extinguishing the fire],” says Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands regional government, who has been overseeing the incident since it began on Saturday (15 July).