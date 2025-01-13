A dog owner broke down in tears, screaming for joy through the streets of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Sunday (12 January) as the pair were reunited after their home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Casey Colvin was at work when evacuation orders meant he could not reach his home to rescue his two pets, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika.

A firefighter saved Tika Tika Tika, but Oreo ran away before the house burned down, NBC reported.

The tiny dog survived for five days in the rubble before a dog tracker meant Colvin was able to locate his missing pet.