Scottish Labour leader hits back at ‘antisemitism’ claims within party

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has addressed antisemitism claims within the party, following Rochdale’s byelection scandal.

“We can never ever allow any hint of antisemitism either in our party or our wider society”, he nodded to the party dropping their support for candidate, Azhar Ali.

“We cannot minimise the horror that happened on October 7th.”

Mr Sarwar claims he has spoken with colleagues from across the party to ensure similar events do not happen again in the run up to the general election.