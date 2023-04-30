Starmer defends Labour’s child abuse ad aimed at Sunak as ‘not racist’

Keir Starmer has maintained that an advert attacking Rishi Sunak's alleged attitudes towards child abuse are 'not racist'.

The Labour leader told Sophy Ridge that if Sunak "did think they [child abusers] should go to prison he'd do something about it", and that he 'stands by' what he said.

'Do you think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison? Rishi Sunak doesn't', the ad in question reads.

It references a statistic that 4,500 adults convicted of sex acts on children had dodged jail.

