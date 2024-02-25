Labour MP reveals she’s received death threats and calls them a ‘norm’

A Labour MP has revealed that she has received "direct death threats" whilst in office and said they are becoming "the norm".

Preet Gill said that being a woman in Parliament makes things worse because of the amount of misogyny directed at female parliamentarians.

The Birmingham Edgbaston MP said that sensitive "debates had been weaponised" to justify hate directed towards representatives.

Ms Gill's comments come in light of a decision by the Speaker of the House of Commons to select a Labour motion alongside an SNP one to vote on due to threats made against MPs.