Angela Rayner was shown the public reaction to the row over donations accepted by senior Labour figures in an awkward moment on live TV.

During an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, the deputy prime minister defended the government, saying that donations were “a feature of our politics”.

Ms Rayner admitted that she understands some people are “frustrated” with the situation before she was shown a number of messages from the public.

One BBC viewer described accepting gifts as “extraordinary behaviour,” while another suggested it was “morally indefensible”.

Another simply said, “Frankly it stinks”.