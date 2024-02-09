Clean power commitments ‘still on table’, Starmer insists after U-turn

Keir Starmer has defended his party’s decision to U-turn on a green spending pledge, while visiting the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry on Friday, 9 February.

The Labour party have faced criticism after ditching a key pledge to spend £28 billion a year on group projects.

He insisted that commitments to get clean power by 2030 are “till on the table” after he after dropping the pledge.

“And I think the British public appreciates us being straight and saying because of the damage the Tories have done to the economy, we can’t now do everything we wanted to do,” the Leader of the Opposition said.