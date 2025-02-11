Ex-Farage adviser condemns Labour’s ‘unpleasant and nasty’ immigration raid videos

Nigel Farage’s former advisor has condemned Labour’s immigration raid videos, describing them as “unpleasant and nasty.”

Gawain Towler, the UK Independence Party’s (UKIP) former director of communications, compared the footage to former Conservative prime minister Theresa May’s “Go home or face arrest” Home Office vans.

Ms May has since said the vans were “wrong.”

“There’s something mean and unpleasant and nasty about the way it’s been done,” Mr Towler said of the government’s strategy in a Times Radio interview.

“We want illegal migrants to leave... particularly those who’ve committed crimes... But the tone aspect, I think they’re trying to appeal to an electorate they think we are rather than understanding who we are.”