Twitter have nicknamed Sir Keir Starmer “Sir Kid Starver,” prompting the trending term to be referenced in episodes of Newsnight and Good Morning Britain.

Labour plans to uphold the Tories’ two-child benefit cap in a U-turn which has received a huge backlash within the party.

Left-wing North Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll, who has quit Labour after being blocked from running for another role in the North East, highlighted the trending term on Newsnight and described how it would “not do the party any favours.”