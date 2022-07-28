Labour: Keir Starmer sacking Sam Tarry was ‘severe mistake’, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer’s decision to sack a junior shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line was “a severe mistake”, John McDonnell has suggested.

The Labour MP, a former shadow chancellor, also believes the party is now in “a silly situation”.

“I don’t know who is advising Keir Starmer but this is a completely unnecessary row that has been invented, just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart,” Mr McDonnell said.

“Whoever advised Keir Starmer on this has made a severe mistake.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.