Angela Rayner mocks Liz Truss's pork market quote during party conference speech

Angela Rayner mocked Liz Truss for having “crashed the pork market” in a nod to the prime minister’s enthusiasm for the sector back in 2014.

A political meme of the then-environment secretary has resurfaced on multiple occasions, in which Ms Truss told the Conservative Party conference with a smile: “In December, I’ll be in Beijing, opening up new pork markets.”

Labour’s deputy leader referenced the speech in closing remarks at the party’s conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, 27 September.

“Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now that is a disgrace,” Ms Rayner said.

