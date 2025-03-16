Wes Streeting was confronted over accusations that Labour is "changing into the Tories" due to the government's welfare reforms.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sunday, 16 March, the health secretary rejected this argument, insisting: "I don't think that it is a Labour argument to say that we would want people consigned to a life on benefit.

"What we are absolutely doing is trying to reform the state so that it's more effective."

It comes as Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, is due to unveil measures to cut welfare spending before Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement.