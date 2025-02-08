A Land Rover driver knocked over a pothole worker after ignoring a road closure in Derbyshire last year, newly-released footage shows.

John Leonard Muckle, of Broom Avenue, Pilsley, Chesterfield, weaved his way past several roadworkers and equipment as potholes were being fixed on Locko Lane, Hardstoft.

Muckle tried was unable to get past a council truck, so he reversed in an attempt to go around it.

While doing so, he knocked a worker into the hedgerow before driving off. The worker was badly bruised.

Muckle pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 12 months.