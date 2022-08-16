Amber Heard has sacked her long-time attorney and hired a new legal team as she prepares to appeal the verdict in her defamation trial with Johnny Depp.

Elaine Bredehoft, who represented Ms Heard in the six-week long trial, will step down. Ms Heard has hired attorneys David L Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr in her appeal to avoid paying her ex-husband $10.35m in damages.

Mr Depp sued Ms Heard for defamation after she wrote an article in 2018 implying he abused her.

