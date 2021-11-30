Woman runs onto airport tarmac and tries to wave down plane

Police have apprehended a woman who allegedly tried to wave down a plane after running onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

Footage shared on social media shows the incident unfolding at LAX on Monday evening.

The woman, carrying a backpack, can be seen resisting staff trying to take her away from the tarmac, pulling back towards the aircraft.

She is later seen sitting on the ground outside the terminal, surrounded by police.

According to reports, the woman was taken to hospital to treat minor injuries and to undergo a “mental health examination”.

