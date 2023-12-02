Bologna’s leaning Century Garisenda tower has been sealed off by police, following fears that it could collapse.

The 154-foot tower is the counterpart to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and now has a 16-foot barrier erected around it (estimated to cost £3.7 million) to prevent any debris causing damage or injury.

It first closed in October after sensors detected it had begun to lean, however, the council are now dubbing the situation ‘critical’.

A civil protection plan to preserve buildings nearby is now in place.