Leeds Festival fans battle Storm Lillian to watch Blink 182 perform

Leeds Festival fans have battled Storm Lillian to ensure they got to watch Blink 182 perform live on stage.

Many festival-goers feared they might not get to see the legendary rock band perform on Saturday (24 August) after heavy storms hit the site on Friday.

Organisers confirmed the BBC Radio 1 stage and the brand-new Aux stage would not reopen for scheduled performances on Saturday or Sunday, which were expected to feature stars including Jorja Smith, Teddy Swims, and The Wombats.

Ashley and Ben travelled from the Wirral, eager to see Blink 182, while friends Amy and Tizzy from Middlesbrough and Matthew from Colchester made the most of their time at the festival on Saturday, as the weather remained much calmer.