Animation shows last moments of tragic Leicester City chairman’s flight

Animation of the helicopter crash that killed Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has been released.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has released a report on the incident that happened outside the club’s King Power Stadium on 27 October 2018.

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, employees Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz were all killed in the accident.

The Leonardo AW169 helicopter reached an altitude of approximately 430ft before plummeting to the ground.

The pilot’s pedals became disconnected from the tail rotor, investigators found. This resulted in the aircraft making a sharp right turn which was “impossible” to control.

The AAIB described this as “a catastrophic failure”, causing the helicopter to spin quickly, approximately five times.