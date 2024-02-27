Peter Faulding and his Specialist Group International (SGI) colleagues joined the search for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva in Aylestone, Leicester, on Tuesday (27 February), more than a week after he fell into the River Soar while out with his family.

The 61-year-old was called in to join the hunt for missing mother Nicola Bulley last year, and claimed to have found her body within six minutes in the River Wyre, Lancashire.

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Our search operation to locate Xielo continues to widen as we know he may have travelled further from where he went into the water, and potentially outside our force area.”